CII President Rajiv Memani Calls for Balanced US-India FTA Amid Trade Tensions
CII President Rajiv Memani emphasizes the need for a balanced free trade agreement between India and the US, addressing sensitive sectors later. Talks face pressure due to upcoming tariff deadline. Concerns rise over India's dependency on China for rare earth magnets and APIs, impacting various sectors.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-07-2025 16:55 IST | Created: 03-07-2025 16:55 IST
CII President Rajiv Memani highlighted the necessity of a balanced free trade agreement between India and the United States, suggesting that delicate areas could be managed at a later stage.
With a tariff deadline looming, India's trade negotiations face urgency, while sectors like agriculture remain contentious due to political implications.
The dependency on China for rare earth magnets and active pharmaceutical ingredients poses further challenges, affecting multiple industries, Memani remarked.
(With inputs from agencies.)
