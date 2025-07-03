CII President Rajiv Memani Calls for Balanced US-India FTA Amid Trade Tensions

CII President Rajiv Memani highlighted the necessity of a balanced free trade agreement between India and the United States, suggesting that delicate areas could be managed at a later stage.

With a tariff deadline looming, India's trade negotiations face urgency, while sectors like agriculture remain contentious due to political implications.

The dependency on China for rare earth magnets and active pharmaceutical ingredients poses further challenges, affecting multiple industries, Memani remarked.

