On Thursday, French air traffic controllers commenced a two-day strike in a protest over staffing shortages and ageing equipment, resulting in hundreds of flight cancellations just at the cusp of the summer season.

Paris' Roissy Charles de Gaulle airport, a key European hub, was among those affected, forcing airlines to adjust their schedules.

Many travelers faced delays and disruptions, with Ryanair and EasyJet canceling significant numbers of flights, citing the strike's timing as unfair to vacationers.

Unions criticized the French civil aviation agency DGAC for failing to modernize essential tools and for toxic management practices.

The strike highlighted issues parallel to those faced by U.S. air traffic controllers, where infrastructure and staffing shortfalls are also concerns. Ryanair's CEO called for EU reforms to protect flights and improve control services during peak travel periods.