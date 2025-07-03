Left Menu

Flight Chaos in France: Air Traffic Controllers Strike Amid Summer Getaway

French air traffic controllers staged a two-day strike due to staff shortages and outdated equipment, leading to hundreds of flight cancellations during the summer travel rush. Major airlines adjusted schedules, with Ryanair and EasyJet heavily affected. Unions demanded modernization and criticized toxic management culture, echoing U.S. grievances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-07-2025 18:43 IST | Created: 03-07-2025 18:43 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Thursday, French air traffic controllers commenced a two-day strike in a protest over staffing shortages and ageing equipment, resulting in hundreds of flight cancellations just at the cusp of the summer season.

Paris' Roissy Charles de Gaulle airport, a key European hub, was among those affected, forcing airlines to adjust their schedules.

Many travelers faced delays and disruptions, with Ryanair and EasyJet canceling significant numbers of flights, citing the strike's timing as unfair to vacationers.

Unions criticized the French civil aviation agency DGAC for failing to modernize essential tools and for toxic management practices.

The strike highlighted issues parallel to those faced by U.S. air traffic controllers, where infrastructure and staffing shortfalls are also concerns. Ryanair's CEO called for EU reforms to protect flights and improve control services during peak travel periods.

