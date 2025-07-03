BMW's Electric Surge: A 234% Leap in Luxury EV Sales in India

BMW Group India has announced a significant milestone with a 234% year-on-year growth in luxury electric vehicle sales during the first half of 2025. The German automaker sold 1,322 units of BMW and MINI EVs, indicating strong demand for its electric offerings in the Indian market.

The company's overall sales climbed 10%, with 7,774 BMW and MINI cars and 2,569 motorcycles sold between January and June 2025. According to Vikram Pawah, President and CEO of BMW Group India, the growth is a result of the brand's sharp focus on the luxury and electric segments.

Sports activity vehicles also saw a 17% growth, and BMW's long wheelbase models accounted for 47% of total sales in the first half of the year. Notably, the BMW iX1 Long Wheelbase emerged as the top-selling electric model, further solidifying the company's leadership in the luxury EV segment.