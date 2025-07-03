Left Menu

BMW's Electric Surge: A 234% Leap in Luxury EV Sales in India

BMW Group India reported a remarkable 234% increase in luxury electric vehicle sales in the first half of 2025, with a total of 1,322 EV units sold. The company also achieved a 10% overall sales growth, strengthening its leadership in the luxury segment despite a challenging environment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 03-07-2025 19:00 IST | Created: 03-07-2025 19:00 IST
BMW's Electric Surge: A 234% Leap in Luxury EV Sales in India
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

BMW Group India has announced a significant milestone with a 234% year-on-year growth in luxury electric vehicle sales during the first half of 2025. The German automaker sold 1,322 units of BMW and MINI EVs, indicating strong demand for its electric offerings in the Indian market.

The company's overall sales climbed 10%, with 7,774 BMW and MINI cars and 2,569 motorcycles sold between January and June 2025. According to Vikram Pawah, President and CEO of BMW Group India, the growth is a result of the brand's sharp focus on the luxury and electric segments.

Sports activity vehicles also saw a 17% growth, and BMW's long wheelbase models accounted for 47% of total sales in the first half of the year. Notably, the BMW iX1 Long Wheelbase emerged as the top-selling electric model, further solidifying the company's leadership in the luxury EV segment.

TRENDING

1
Sudan: UN warns of soaring displacement and looming floods

Sudan: UN warns of soaring displacement and looming floods

 Global
2
Gaza: Families deprived of the means for survival, humanitarians warn

Gaza: Families deprived of the means for survival, humanitarians warn

 Global
3
General Assembly approves $5.4 billion UN peacekeeping budget for 2025-2026

General Assembly approves $5.4 billion UN peacekeeping budget for 2025-2026

 Global
4
AI-powered deep nudes becoming new weapon of child-on-child abuse
Blog

AI-powered deep nudes becoming new weapon of child-on-child abuse

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Students offload critical thinking to ChatGPT, becoming cognitively passive

AI-powered deep nudes becoming new weapon of child-on-child abuse

AI deception crisis: Why organizations must verify every video and voice in deepfake era

How AI can transform financial forecasting and decision-making in fintech environments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025