China to impose duties of up to 34.9% on EU brandy, starting July 5
Reuters | Updated: 04-07-2025 12:43 IST | Created: 04-07-2025 12:43 IST
China's Commerce Ministry issued its final ruling on brandy originating in the European Union on Friday, implementing duties of up to 34.9% for a period of five years starting from July 5 2025, a ministry statement said.
The ruling follows an investigation into European brandy, most of it cognac from France.
