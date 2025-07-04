Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-07-2025 20:36 IST | Created: 04-07-2025 20:36 IST
MCD impounds six vehicles after Delhi govt seeks suspension of fuel ban
The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Friday impounded six vehicles, taking the total number of impounded vehicles to 93 since the ban was enforced on July 1, officials said.

This came a day after the Delhi government requested the Centre's air quality panel to immediately suspend the fuel ban on overage vehicles.

No vehicles were impounded on Thursday.

The petrol pumps across Delhi have been directed not to provide fuel to end-of-life (EoL) vehicles starting Tuesday following orders from the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM).

The Transport Department has implemented a detailed enforcement strategy along with Delhi Police and Traffic personnel to ensure strict compliance.

The Delhi government, however, on the third day of the ban on Thursday wrote to the Centre's air quality panel, requesting withdrawal of the order.

The government in its letter said the fuel ban is not feasible and cannot be implemented due to technological challenges.

A 2018 Supreme Court judgement bans diesel vehicles older than 10 years and petrol vehicles older than 15 years in Delhi.

Additionally, a 2014 National Green Tribunal (NGT) order also prohibits the parking of vehicles over 15 years old in public places.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

