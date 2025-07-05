IEM Ushers in Tech-Focused Future with Robotic Welcome for Class of 2025

In an innovative twist, the Institute of Engineering & Management (IEM) in Kolkata began its 2025 academic session with an unexpected welcoming party: robots. At the forefront of combining traditional education with technological advancements, IEM's introduction of robotic greeters symbolizes its forward-thinking approach to education.

The event, attended by key luminaries such as Prof. Banani Chakrabarti, President of IEM-UEM Group, and Dr. Satyajit Chakrabarti, Director of IEM, marked the institute's distinctive early start to the academic year in West Bengal. The initiative underscores IEM's focus on fostering skills suited for the digital age.

Students and families appreciated the gesture as a sign of IEM's dedication to providing a learning environment that emphasizes creativity, adaptability, and leadership alongside technical prowess. This unique kickoff included an interdisciplinary research exhibition and a pledge to equip students with knowledge beyond coding and design, preparing them for future challenges.

