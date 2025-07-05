Left Menu

IEM Ushers in Tech-Focused Future with Robotic Welcome for Class of 2025

The Institute of Engineering & Management (IEM) in Kolkata embraces innovation by welcoming its 2025 B.Tech batch with robots, highlighting a commitment to future-ready education. Esteemed faculty members joined to celebrate the unique start, promising a curriculum rich in industry collaboration and interdisciplinary research opportunities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-07-2025 15:28 IST | Created: 05-07-2025 15:28 IST
IEM Ushers in Tech-Focused Future with Robotic Welcome for Class of 2025
Robots Welcome IEM's Class of 2025: A Futuristic Start to a Promising Journey. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In an innovative twist, the Institute of Engineering & Management (IEM) in Kolkata began its 2025 academic session with an unexpected welcoming party: robots. At the forefront of combining traditional education with technological advancements, IEM's introduction of robotic greeters symbolizes its forward-thinking approach to education.

The event, attended by key luminaries such as Prof. Banani Chakrabarti, President of IEM-UEM Group, and Dr. Satyajit Chakrabarti, Director of IEM, marked the institute's distinctive early start to the academic year in West Bengal. The initiative underscores IEM's focus on fostering skills suited for the digital age.

Students and families appreciated the gesture as a sign of IEM's dedication to providing a learning environment that emphasizes creativity, adaptability, and leadership alongside technical prowess. This unique kickoff included an interdisciplinary research exhibition and a pledge to equip students with knowledge beyond coding and design, preparing them for future challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
The Indian diaspora is our pride: PM Modi at community event in Trinidad and Tobago.

The Indian diaspora is our pride: PM Modi at community event in Trinidad and...

 Global
2
Children of Girmitiyas are not defined by struggle anymore but by your success, service, and values: PM Modi in Trinidad and Tobagao.

Children of Girmitiyas are not defined by struggle anymore but by your succe...

 Global
3
Freed from US jail, Columbia University activist Mahmoud Khalil seizes his new public platform

Freed from US jail, Columbia University activist Mahmoud Khalil seizes his n...

 Global
4
The journey of the Indian community in Trinidad and Tobago is about courage: PM Modi at community event.

The journey of the Indian community in Trinidad and Tobago is about courage:...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From chatbots to industrial strategists: How AI agents are transforming manufacturing

New AI model mimics human thinking across domains, outperforms cognitive theories

Targeted service sector growth could revive South Africa’s economy

Financial inclusion in MENA: Critical pathways for equitable access

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025