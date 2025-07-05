Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh Steps Up to Secure Global Job Opportunities for Youth

Himachal Pradesh's Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu announced that the state has secured a license for HPSEDC as a registered recruitment agency. The initiative aims to facilitate overseas employment, ensuring good packages and security, and includes a collaboration with training agencies to enhance youth skills for international job markets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 05-07-2025 15:33 IST | Created: 05-07-2025 15:33 IST
Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu
Himachal Pradesh's efforts to send its workforce abroad have taken a significant step forward. Speaking on Saturday, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu confirmed that the Himachal Pradesh State Electronics Development Corporation (HPSEDC) is now a registered recruitment agency, equipped with a license.

In coordination with the Ministry of External Affairs, the state has access to a comprehensive list of global job opportunities. Sukhu emphasized the government's responsibility to ensure secure and rewarding employment packages for Himachali workers abroad, urging officials to engage with ambassadors to solidify prospects.

Committed to enhancing skills, HPSEDC will work with certified training agencies to align youth capabilities with international market needs. The development of a dedicated employment website and app, alongside a comprehensive database of Himachali NRIs, further supports this initiative. The region aims to meet foreign demand for skilled professionals, facilitating placements across various trades.

(With inputs from agencies.)

