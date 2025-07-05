Transformative Call to Action for Nagaland's Cooperative Sector
Nagaland Minister Jacob Zhimomi advocates for a transformative approach in the state's cooperative sector, emphasizing quality over quantity and the need for digitization. He calls for tailor-made cooperative models and urges youth to shun quick-profit mentalities, highlighting the sector's potential as an economic pillar.
- Country:
- India
In a compelling address on International Cooperation Day, Nagaland's Minister for Cooperation, Jacob Zhimomi, urged a significant transformation within the state's cooperative movement. He called for a shift from dependency to productivity, emphasizing the importance of quality-driven operations over sheer numbers. Zhimomi warned that non-performing societies face deregistration, pointing out that many falter due to poor vision and unrealistic government expectations.
He underscored the necessity for digitization, accountability, and a performance-driven approach, noting Nagaland's unique geographical and socio-economic context demands bespoke cooperative models. Zhimomi appealed for more dynamic funding from institutions like NCDC, stressing the need for tailored solutions.
Highlighting a challenge among the youth's quick-profit mindset, the minister advocated for leveraging land as a capital resource. He encouraged active participation in the Centre's cooperative-driven startup initiatives, particularly in farming, dairy, and food chains, to ensure Nagaland isn't left behind in India's developmental journey.
(With inputs from agencies.)
