Transformative Call to Action for Nagaland's Cooperative Sector

In a compelling address on International Cooperation Day, Nagaland's Minister for Cooperation, Jacob Zhimomi, urged a significant transformation within the state's cooperative movement. He called for a shift from dependency to productivity, emphasizing the importance of quality-driven operations over sheer numbers. Zhimomi warned that non-performing societies face deregistration, pointing out that many falter due to poor vision and unrealistic government expectations.

He underscored the necessity for digitization, accountability, and a performance-driven approach, noting Nagaland's unique geographical and socio-economic context demands bespoke cooperative models. Zhimomi appealed for more dynamic funding from institutions like NCDC, stressing the need for tailored solutions.

Highlighting a challenge among the youth's quick-profit mindset, the minister advocated for leveraging land as a capital resource. He encouraged active participation in the Centre's cooperative-driven startup initiatives, particularly in farming, dairy, and food chains, to ensure Nagaland isn't left behind in India's developmental journey.

