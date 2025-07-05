Left Menu

Piyush Goyal Unveils Game-Changing Initiatives to Boost India's Startup Ecosystem

Union Minister Piyush Goyal announced major initiatives, including Rs 1 lakh crore for R&D, to strengthen India's startup and tech sectors. Addressing industry leaders in Bengaluru, he praised the city’s tech prowess and discussed national security concerns following a recent terrorist attack.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-07-2025 18:01 IST | Created: 05-07-2025 18:01 IST
Union Minister Piyush Goyal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In an important development for India's startup ecosystem, Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal, laid out transformative policy initiatives in Bengaluru, aimed at driving research, boosting innovation, and creating jobs. Speaking during an interactive session with industry leaders, Goyal emphasized the recent approval by the Union Cabinet of over Rs three lakh crore in novel schemes.

Goyal detailed a new Rs 1 lakh crore scheme dedicated to advancing research and innovation, as well as a Rs 2 lakh crore employment generation initiative along with several skill development programs. He noted, "Under PM Modi's leadership, these schemes are designed to invigorate the startup, tech, and manufacturing ecosystems in the country."

The minister also commended Bengaluru's significant role in India's tech landscape, referring to the city's thriving deep tech and startup sector as a "jewel in the crown." Highlighting its global capability centers, Goyal said, "The impactful contributions from Bengaluru's tech entrepreneurs are a source of national pride." Addressing broader concerns, he responded to acknowledgements of Operation Sindoor, describing the recent terrorist attack as not just a security breach but a threat to India's economic sovereignty.

(With inputs from agencies.)

