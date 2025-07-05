Goyal Defends India's Trade Negotiation Strategy Amid Congress Criticism

Union Minister Piyush Goyal has lashed out at Congress, defending the BJP-led NDA government's approach to international trade negotiations while highlighting the nation's strengthened economic position.

Speaking on ongoing Indo-US trade discussions, Goyal insisted India negotiates not under time pressures but with a focus on national interest. He also accused Congress of engaging in negative politics and failing to prioritize the country's needs during its tenure.

Contrasting India's current trade strategy against past Congress-led agreements, Goyal touted the country's numerous recent deals with global partners as markers of progress and national confidence.

(With inputs from agencies.)