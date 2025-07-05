Goyal Defends India's Trade Negotiation Strategy Amid Congress Criticism
Union Minister Piyush Goyal defends India's robust trade negotiation strategies against Congress criticism, highlighting recent trade agreements and accusing Congress of historical missteps. He rebuffs allegations from Rahul Gandhi and Congress leaders, asserting national interest guides India's strong position in global economic dealings.
Union Minister Piyush Goyal has lashed out at Congress, defending the BJP-led NDA government's approach to international trade negotiations while highlighting the nation's strengthened economic position.
Speaking on ongoing Indo-US trade discussions, Goyal insisted India negotiates not under time pressures but with a focus on national interest. He also accused Congress of engaging in negative politics and failing to prioritize the country's needs during its tenure.
Contrasting India's current trade strategy against past Congress-led agreements, Goyal touted the country's numerous recent deals with global partners as markers of progress and national confidence.
