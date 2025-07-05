Left Menu

Goyal Defends India's Trade Negotiation Strategy Amid Congress Criticism

Union Minister Piyush Goyal defends India's robust trade negotiation strategies against Congress criticism, highlighting recent trade agreements and accusing Congress of historical missteps. He rebuffs allegations from Rahul Gandhi and Congress leaders, asserting national interest guides India's strong position in global economic dealings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 05-07-2025 18:54 IST | Created: 05-07-2025 18:54 IST
Goyal Defends India's Trade Negotiation Strategy Amid Congress Criticism
Piyush Goyal
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Piyush Goyal has lashed out at Congress, defending the BJP-led NDA government's approach to international trade negotiations while highlighting the nation's strengthened economic position.

Speaking on ongoing Indo-US trade discussions, Goyal insisted India negotiates not under time pressures but with a focus on national interest. He also accused Congress of engaging in negative politics and failing to prioritize the country's needs during its tenure.

Contrasting India's current trade strategy against past Congress-led agreements, Goyal touted the country's numerous recent deals with global partners as markers of progress and national confidence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
The Indian diaspora is our pride: PM Modi at community event in Trinidad and Tobago.

The Indian diaspora is our pride: PM Modi at community event in Trinidad and...

 Global
2
Children of Girmitiyas are not defined by struggle anymore but by your success, service, and values: PM Modi in Trinidad and Tobagao.

Children of Girmitiyas are not defined by struggle anymore but by your succe...

 Global
3
Freed from US jail, Columbia University activist Mahmoud Khalil seizes his new public platform

Freed from US jail, Columbia University activist Mahmoud Khalil seizes his n...

 Global
4
The journey of the Indian community in Trinidad and Tobago is about courage: PM Modi at community event.

The journey of the Indian community in Trinidad and Tobago is about courage:...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From chatbots to industrial strategists: How AI agents are transforming manufacturing

New AI model mimics human thinking across domains, outperforms cognitive theories

Targeted service sector growth could revive South Africa’s economy

Financial inclusion in MENA: Critical pathways for equitable access

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025