India Poised to Lead Defence and Aerospace Innovations
Union Minister Piyush Goyal expressed optimism about India's emergence as a leading supplier in defence and aerospace sectors. Citing strong international relations and innovations facilitated by global capability centres, Goyal envisions India as a key player in global supply chains and patent development.
During a recent visit to the Aerospace Special Economic Zone (SEZ) in Devanahalli, Union Minister Piyush Goyal articulated India's burgeoning role in the defence and aerospace sectors. He emphasized the strong international relationships India is fostering with developed nations, which could position the country as a preferred supplier for these industries.
Minister Goyal highlighted the significant design and innovation work currently underway through global capability centres in India, which are paving the way for increased patent filings within the country. He stated his optimistic vision for India's future as a globally relevant partner in supply chains, capable of designing, innovating, and producing locally.
The minister also noted the potential for collaboration between Indian startups and international aerospace companies. While the SEZ itself might not directly facilitate this, there is room for connections to be formed with initiatives like Startup India. He described the SEZ as a starting point for a transformative journey towards establishing India as a global aerospace hub.
