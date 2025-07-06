Left Menu

India and Argentina Forge Deeper Ties: Expanding Horizons in Trade and Cooperation

India and Argentina aim to diversify trade and strengthen cooperation in sectors like defense, energy, and pharmaceuticals. During Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Argentina, both nations explored the potential for expanding their strategic partnership, focusing on critical minerals, agriculture, and bilateral trade agreements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Buenosaires | Updated: 06-07-2025 00:52 IST | Created: 06-07-2025 00:52 IST
India and Argentina, natural partners on the world stage, have pledged to diversify their trade relations and ramp up cooperation across multiple sectors, including defense and pharmaceuticals. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit marks a significant milestone in the bilateral ties between these nations, highlighting a comprehensive dialogue aimed at taking the India-Argentina relationship to greater heights.

During wide-ranging discussions with Argentine President Javier Milei, both leaders emphasized the untapped potential in areas such as critical minerals, which are vital for India's clean energy transition. Argentina's rich reserves of lithium and other essential minerals present a promising opportunity for collaboration. Modi also highlighted the importance of Argentina as a reliable partner in addressing India's growing energy demands.

Moreover, the discussions pointed towards deepening connections in the defense sector, where both countries aim to leverage their respective capabilities. The talks also underscored mutual interest in expanding market access for agricultural products. With this visit, India and Argentina have taken yet another step towards solidifying their strategic partnership and exploring new avenues across diverse sectors.

