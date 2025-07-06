British Royal Navy Fighter Jet Stranded No More: Repairs Underway

After being stranded for nearly a month due to a technical issue, a British Royal Navy F-35B Lightning fighter jet has been moved to a designated facility for repairs, airport sources reported on Sunday.

A team of British engineers arrived at the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport to inspect and repair the jet, which had made an emergency landing on June 14. The British High Commission confirmed their presence and expressed appreciation for the cooperation of Indian authorities.

The engineering team will use specialist equipment to move and repair the aircraft, which is valued at over $110 million and is considered one of the most advanced fighter jets globally. Arrangements are being discussed to utilize the airport's Maintenance Repair and Overhaul facility.

