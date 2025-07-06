British Royal Navy Fighter Jet Stranded No More: Repairs Underway
A British Royal Navy F-35B Lightning fighter jet that made an emergency landing in Thiruvananthapuram has finally been moved to a designated facility for repair after almost a month. A UK engineering team has arrived to address the technical fault, with the British High Commission expressing gratitude for India's support.
- Country:
- India
After being stranded for nearly a month due to a technical issue, a British Royal Navy F-35B Lightning fighter jet has been moved to a designated facility for repairs, airport sources reported on Sunday.
A team of British engineers arrived at the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport to inspect and repair the jet, which had made an emergency landing on June 14. The British High Commission confirmed their presence and expressed appreciation for the cooperation of Indian authorities.
The engineering team will use specialist equipment to move and repair the aircraft, which is valued at over $110 million and is considered one of the most advanced fighter jets globally. Arrangements are being discussed to utilize the airport's Maintenance Repair and Overhaul facility.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Delhi's Record-Breaking Pothole Repair Initiative: A Step Towards Better Roads
Track Troubles: NFR Train Services Halted in Northeast Amid Road Repair Blunders
Delhi's PWD Undertakes Marathon Pothole Repair Campaign
ADB’s Peace Train: Settling the Delhi–Meerut Transit Row with Relocation & Repair
Engineers to the Rescue: Repairs Begin on Stranded F-35B Jet in India