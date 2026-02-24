Left Menu

EU Urges Swift Repairs on War-Damaged Druzhba Pipeline

The European Union has urged Ukraine to expedite repairs on the Druzhba oil pipeline, which was damaged during the ongoing conflict with Russia. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen emphasized this need during a briefing in Kyiv, marking the fourth anniversary of Russia's invasion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 24-02-2026 21:35 IST | Created: 24-02-2026 21:35 IST
EU Urges Swift Repairs on War-Damaged Druzhba Pipeline
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

The European Union is calling on Ukraine to accelerate repairs on the Druzhba oil pipeline, which suffered damage amid the ongoing war with Russia. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen highlighted the urgency of the situation on Tuesday.

Von der Leyen made these comments in Kyiv, where she participated in a briefing coinciding with the fourth anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The situation remains tense as both nations continue to grapple with the conflict's impacts on infrastructure and resources.

The European Union has stressed the importance of restoring the Druzhba pipeline, crucial for transporting oil across Europe, to stabilize supply chains disrupted by the war. The international community is closely monitoring developments as Ukraine works to expedite the necessary repairs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Uttarakhand High Court Drops POCSO Charges Amidst Marriage and Family Resolution

Uttarakhand High Court Drops POCSO Charges Amidst Marriage and Family Resolu...

 India
2
Russia's Baseless Nuclear Accusations

Russia's Baseless Nuclear Accusations

 United Kingdom
3
Justice Delayed: The Sakinaka Acquittal

Justice Delayed: The Sakinaka Acquittal

 India
4
England beat Pakistan by two wickets to enter semi-final of T20 World Cup.

England beat Pakistan by two wickets to enter semi-final of T20 World Cup.

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Synthetic voices in AI assistants reflect deep-rooted gender stereotypes

Digital learning boom amplifying online harassment risks in emerging nations

Adaptive AI system enhances zero-day attack resilience in blockchain networks

Beyond tech fixes: AI governance requires transdisciplinary ethical wisdom

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026