EU Urges Swift Repairs on War-Damaged Druzhba Pipeline

The European Union is calling on Ukraine to accelerate repairs on the Druzhba oil pipeline, which suffered damage amid the ongoing war with Russia. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen highlighted the urgency of the situation on Tuesday.

Von der Leyen made these comments in Kyiv, where she participated in a briefing coinciding with the fourth anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The situation remains tense as both nations continue to grapple with the conflict's impacts on infrastructure and resources.

The European Union has stressed the importance of restoring the Druzhba pipeline, crucial for transporting oil across Europe, to stabilize supply chains disrupted by the war. The international community is closely monitoring developments as Ukraine works to expedite the necessary repairs.

