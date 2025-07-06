India's Bilateral Investment Treaties: A Strategic Transformation
India is in active negotiations for bilateral investment treaties with over a dozen countries, aiming to protect and promote mutual investments. The government is revamping its BIT framework to be more investor-friendly. Recent updates prioritize local legal remedies, balancing investor confidence with domestic interests.
India is vigorously pursuing negotiations for bilateral investment treaties (BITs) with more than a dozen nations, including Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the European Union, according to a government official. These treaties are essential for fostering and safeguarding investments, especially as India eyes becoming a top global economy and manufacturing hub.
The government's latest budget seeks to make BITs more appealing to foreign investors. In 2024, India signed new BITs and reduced the mandatory local legal remedy period from five to three years for disputes. This shift indicates India's attempt to balance investor needs with protecting national interests.
Experts like Rumki Majumdar of Deloitte India emphasize that India's BITs should serve not just as legal documents but as powerful economic tools. The country aims to customize these treaties for mutual economic benefit, moving beyond multilateral constraints to foster robust bilateral partnerships.
