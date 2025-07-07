Trump's Tariff Tactics: High-Stakes Deadline for Global Trade Talks

The Trump administration is ramping up its efforts to renegotiate global trade deals, warning trading partners of potential tariff increases if no agreements are reached by August 1. Letters notifying countries of these tariff hikes are set to be dispatched starting Monday, creating uncertainty for businesses and international relations.

Kevin Hassett of the White House National Economic Council emphasized that negotiations remain open, though deadlines loom. Trump's aggressive tariffs, some as high as 50%, aim to address trade imbalances, though few countries have solidified new terms with the US since April. Recent agreements include a notable deal with Vietnam.

Exporting uncertainties about affected countries, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent stated major announcements could emerge soon. While Canada's trade discussions continue, with its Prime Minister pushing for an agreement by July 21, Trump's assertive approach includes heavier tariffs against BRICS nations aligning with policies opposing the US interests.