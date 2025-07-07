Trump's Tariff Tactics: High-Stakes Deadline for Global Trade Talks
The Trump administration is intensifying its push for renegotiating trade deals by imposing potential higher tariffs. Countries are warned of increased tariffs beginning August 1 if agreements are not met. Despite uncertainty, some deals, notably with Vietnam, have been concluded, but many countries, such as Canada, remain in negotiation.
- Country:
- United States
The Trump administration is ramping up its efforts to renegotiate global trade deals, warning trading partners of potential tariff increases if no agreements are reached by August 1. Letters notifying countries of these tariff hikes are set to be dispatched starting Monday, creating uncertainty for businesses and international relations.
Kevin Hassett of the White House National Economic Council emphasized that negotiations remain open, though deadlines loom. Trump's aggressive tariffs, some as high as 50%, aim to address trade imbalances, though few countries have solidified new terms with the US since April. Recent agreements include a notable deal with Vietnam.
Exporting uncertainties about affected countries, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent stated major announcements could emerge soon. While Canada's trade discussions continue, with its Prime Minister pushing for an agreement by July 21, Trump's assertive approach includes heavier tariffs against BRICS nations aligning with policies opposing the US interests.
ALSO READ
South Korea's Trade Negotiations in Washington: Chips and Tariffs in Focus
Plus500 Ltd Secures Regulatory Green Light in Canada
Pioneering Solar Pact: Waaree and Viet Khanh Illuminate Vietnam with 100MW Project
India's Expedited Free Trade Negotiations: A Glimpse into Future Export Growth
Air India stops flight to European cities, 5 destinations in the US and Canada amid escalating Middle East tensions: Statement.