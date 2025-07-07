Steady Rise in India's Automobile Sales Amid Economic Challenges
India's automobile sales increased by approximately 5% year-on-year in June, with growth across all vehicle segments. Despite challenges like heavy rains and tight liquidity, there was strong rural demand. The Federation of Automotive Dealers Associations (FADA) remains cautiously optimistic, leveraging rural demand and government spending while addressing supply chain issues.
- Country:
- India
India's automobile retail sales experienced a 5% year-on-year increase in June, recording growth across passenger vehicles, two-wheelers, and commercial vehicles, according to the Federation of Automotive Dealers Associations (FADA).
Despite facing obstacles such as heavy rains and constrained market liquidity, the sector benefited from strong incentive schemes and fresh bookings. Dealers also reported compulsory billing procedures imposed by some manufacturers to meet volume targets, resulting in notable inventory buildup.
FADA remains cautiously optimistic, highlighting the potential support from robust rural demand and government capital expenditure. However, challenges persist, including evolving geopolitical tensions, rare-earth material shortages, and logistics issues related to monsoon disruptions.
ALSO READ
Revitalizing Vintages: Navigating Growth and Challenges in the Indian Wine Industry
India's Power Shift: Balancing Growth and Sustainability
Progcap's Ambitious Growth: Aiming for Rs 3,000 Crore AUM by Year's End
Prithvi Shaw Seeks Fresh Start: Mumbai Exit for Growth
Eurozone Economy Struggles: June's Stagnant Growth Unveiled