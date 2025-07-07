Left Menu

Steady Rise in India's Automobile Sales Amid Economic Challenges

India's automobile sales increased by approximately 5% year-on-year in June, with growth across all vehicle segments. Despite challenges like heavy rains and tight liquidity, there was strong rural demand. The Federation of Automotive Dealers Associations (FADA) remains cautiously optimistic, leveraging rural demand and government spending while addressing supply chain issues.

India's automobile retail sales experienced a 5% year-on-year increase in June, recording growth across passenger vehicles, two-wheelers, and commercial vehicles, according to the Federation of Automotive Dealers Associations (FADA).

Despite facing obstacles such as heavy rains and constrained market liquidity, the sector benefited from strong incentive schemes and fresh bookings. Dealers also reported compulsory billing procedures imposed by some manufacturers to meet volume targets, resulting in notable inventory buildup.

FADA remains cautiously optimistic, highlighting the potential support from robust rural demand and government capital expenditure. However, challenges persist, including evolving geopolitical tensions, rare-earth material shortages, and logistics issues related to monsoon disruptions.

