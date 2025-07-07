Indian Markets Steady Amid Global Trade Tensions

Indian stock markets showed little movement on Monday, reflecting investor caution in light of impending US trade tariff decisions. With the world watching President Donald Trump's next steps, financial markets are reacting to the uncertainty surrounding the July 9 trade policy deadline.

The Nifty 50 index saw a negligible change, opening at 25,439.40, while the BSE Sensex recorded a slight drop, trading at 83,371.63. Market expert Ajay Bagga highlighted the shifting focus towards tariffs and trade under Trump's administration, suggesting an upcoming 10% universal tariff on imports from over 100 countries set for August 1, if demands aren't met.

Bagga emphasized the potential impact on India's trade negotiations with the US, noting the pressure on major trading partners to finalize deals before the deadline. He added that steel and auto sectors are already facing significant sectoral levies. Meanwhile, Indian markets experienced minor declines, with Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 both in the red. Analysts like Sunil Gurjar indicate that despite current volatility, the technical outlook for Nifty remains positive.