Tragic Collision: MUV Crash Claims Three Lives in Madhya Pradesh

In a tragic road accident near Jora village in Madhya Pradesh's Shahdol district, three women lost their lives and 15 others were injured when a multi-utility vehicle collided with a tree early Monday morning.

The vehicle, carrying mostly women and children from Chhattisgarh, met with the accident at around 5 a.m. The occupants were returning from a visit to Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh.

Police promptly responded to the scene, transporting injured passengers to nearby hospitals with support from ambulances and police vehicles. Four critically injured individuals were later referred to Shahdol Medical College for advanced care. Families of the deceased were notified, authorities confirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)