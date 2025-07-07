Tragic Collision: MUV Crash Claims Three Lives in Madhya Pradesh
A tragic incident in Madhya Pradesh's Shahdol district claimed the lives of three women and injured 15 others, including children, when their MUV crashed into a tree. The vehicle, registered in Chhattisgarh, was returning from Ayodhya. The injured received treatment at local hospitals, and authorities informed the victims' families.
In a tragic road accident near Jora village in Madhya Pradesh's Shahdol district, three women lost their lives and 15 others were injured when a multi-utility vehicle collided with a tree early Monday morning.
The vehicle, carrying mostly women and children from Chhattisgarh, met with the accident at around 5 a.m. The occupants were returning from a visit to Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh.
Police promptly responded to the scene, transporting injured passengers to nearby hospitals with support from ambulances and police vehicles. Four critically injured individuals were later referred to Shahdol Medical College for advanced care. Families of the deceased were notified, authorities confirmed.
