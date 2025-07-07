Left Menu

Paving Safe Paths: Dedicated Two-Wheeler Lanes Urgently Needed

Experts call for dedicated lanes for two-wheelers and stricter law enforcement to reduce road accidents. With India recording high road fatality rates, stakeholders stress on tailored safety measures and increased public awareness. Innovations like ABS brakes, airbags, and smart helmets for two-wheelers are also recommended.

Road safety experts have advocated for the implementation of dedicated lanes for two-wheelers coupled with stringent law enforcement as a strategy to curb accidents. Their plea was voiced during a seminar dedicated to exploring ways to enhance road safety.

Rohit Baluja, President of the Institute of Road Traffic Education (IRTE), emphasized the necessity for designated driving lanes to boost the safety of two-wheeler drivers, who are among the most vulnerable road users alongside pedestrians.

Industry leaders, including Society of Indian Automobiles Manufacturers (SIAM) executive director Prashant K Banerjee, highlighted India's grim road fatality statistics and endorsed the urgent need for comprehensive enforcement, consumer awareness, and safety technology advancements such as ABS brakes and mandatory helmet usage.

