Jindal (India) Ltd's Bold Investment in Odisha's Steel Future

Jindal (India) Ltd has been granted approval by the Odisha government for an ambitious greenfield project, committing an investment of Rs 3,600 crore. The new development highlights the company's strategic expansion plans in the state.

By 2030, Jindal intends to invest a total of Rs 15,000 crore across three phases. The current project focuses on establishing a steel plant dedicated to producing special coated steel products, set to be operational by 2027. It includes advanced facilities like a Cold Rolling Mill and both Galvanizing and Colour Coating Lines, targeting a production capacity of 9.6 lakh MT annually.

Additional growth is planned through subsidiary Jindal India Steel Tech Limited, which will boost the plant's capacity to 30 lakh MT by 2030. This expansion is poised to decrease reliance on imports and spur economic growth in Odisha by creating job opportunities. Additionally, a steel pipe manufacturing unit with a projected output of 2 lakh MT per annum is on the horizon.

(With inputs from agencies.)