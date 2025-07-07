Left Menu

Jindal (India) Ltd's Bold Investment in Odisha's Steel Future

Jindal (India) Ltd announces a major greenfield project in Odisha, backed by Rs 3,600 crore investment for a new steel plant. The project aims to enhance steel sheet production and reduce import dependence, creating jobs and bolstering the local industrial sector by 2030.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-07-2025 15:16 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 15:16 IST
Jindal (India) Ltd's Bold Investment in Odisha's Steel Future
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Jindal (India) Ltd has been granted approval by the Odisha government for an ambitious greenfield project, committing an investment of Rs 3,600 crore. The new development highlights the company's strategic expansion plans in the state.

By 2030, Jindal intends to invest a total of Rs 15,000 crore across three phases. The current project focuses on establishing a steel plant dedicated to producing special coated steel products, set to be operational by 2027. It includes advanced facilities like a Cold Rolling Mill and both Galvanizing and Colour Coating Lines, targeting a production capacity of 9.6 lakh MT annually.

Additional growth is planned through subsidiary Jindal India Steel Tech Limited, which will boost the plant's capacity to 30 lakh MT by 2030. This expansion is poised to decrease reliance on imports and spur economic growth in Odisha by creating job opportunities. Additionally, a steel pipe manufacturing unit with a projected output of 2 lakh MT per annum is on the horizon.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Flash Floods Devastate Texas Hill Country

Tragic Flash Floods Devastate Texas Hill Country

 Global
2
Melbourne Synagogue Arson Attack: Heightened Tensions in Australia's Jewish Community

Melbourne Synagogue Arson Attack: Heightened Tensions in Australia's Jewish ...

 Australia
3
Modi Builds Bridges at BRICS Summit in Brazil

Modi Builds Bridges at BRICS Summit in Brazil

 Global
4
BRICS Nations Call for IMF Reform: A Unified Stand for Change

BRICS Nations Call for IMF Reform: A Unified Stand for Change

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in Finance: LLMs disrupt financial forecasting with unmatched accuracy and speed

Big data powers global digital economy shift; China leads in innovation

AI in cybersecurity: ChatGPT shows promise but hallucinates under pressure

How city design and land development drive climate change

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025