Tariffs, Tesla, and Tensions: Market Reactions Amid Trade Uncertainty

On Monday, U.S. stock index futures experienced a decline as investors navigated the unease surrounding American tariff policies. Meanwhile, Tesla's shares took a hit following an announcement by CEO Elon Musk regarding the formation of a political party.

President Donald Trump revealed that the White House is nearing completion of several trade agreements, with plans to advise other nations of impending tariff increases by July 9. Trump's tariff strategy threatens additional levies on countries supporting BRICS' 'Anti-American policies', with rates rising from August 1.

The stock market reacted cautiously, reflecting investor uncertainty amid a lack of fresh economic data. Attention focuses on the Federal Reserve's forthcoming interest rate announcements, the potential impacts of a Republican-approved tax and spending bill, and geopolitical developments driving inflation concerns.

