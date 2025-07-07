Gadkari Outlines Vision for Inclusive Economic Growth

Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister, underscored the government's objective to devise economic policies aimed at eradicating poverty and generating employment. He warned against economic liberalization, which could centralize wealth among a few individuals, during his speech at the National Conference of CA Students-2025.

Gadkari acknowledged past economic liberalization efforts but stressed the importance of preventing economic centralization. He highlighted the significant transformations in the economic landscape over the past decade, with chartered accountants playing a crucial role in this evolution. Gadkari emphasized that CAs are pivotal to economic growth, beyond mere tax responsibilities.

The minister discussed several infrastructure projects, including a Rs 5,000 crore ropeway project in Kedarnath, and detailed initiatives to boost regional connectivity and investment. Eschewing foreign funds, he raised infrastructure investments domestically and projected substantial financial returns, signaling a change in traditional funding approaches.