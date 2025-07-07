Gadkari Advocates Inclusive Growth Amid Economic Reforms

Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari called for economic strategies aimed at poverty eradication and job creation during a speech on Saturday, emphasizing the need to balance economic liberalization with equitable wealth distribution.

Speaking at the National Conference of CA Students-2025, Gadkari warned against economic policies that concentrate wealth among a few, underscoring the government's commitment to inclusive growth.

Furthermore, Gadkari highlighted ongoing and future infrastructure initiatives, rejecting foreign funding in favor of domestic investment, and emphasizing significant increases in National Highway Authority toll revenue.

(With inputs from agencies.)