Real Estate Visionaries Unite at 7th Global Awards in Bengaluru
The 7th Global Real Estate Brand Awards gathered India's top developers at The Leela Palace, Bengaluru, on June 25, 2025, to honor innovative projects and leaders shaping urban India's future. The event featured keynote speeches, panel discussions, and recognition across various real estate sectors, spotlighting integrated townships and sustainable designs.
- Country:
- India
India's real estate luminaries convened at The Leela Palace, Bengaluru, on June 25, 2025, marking the prestigious 7th Global Real Estate Brand Awards. This illustrious gathering celebrated over 35 developers and projects that are pivotal in shaping urban India's landscape with innovation and forward-thinking design.
The event, attended by more than 200 industry professionals, was backed by notable partners like Care Edge Ratings, ANAROCK, and Zee Business. Key highlights included expert discussions on integrated townships and smart cities, emphasizing their significance as blueprints for future urban development in India.
The awards recognized excellence across a spectrum of categories, underscoring the sector's resilience and ingenuity. Esteemed panelists shared insights on sustainable real estate practices, while dignitaries applauded the participants' achievements, culminating in a networking-focused conclusion celebrating industry advancements.
(With inputs from agencies.)
