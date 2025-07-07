OPPO and Croma Launch Reno14 Series5G in India with Exclusive Experience

In a groundbreaking collaboration, technology leader OPPO and renowned Indian electronics retailer Croma have unveiled the OPPO Reno14 Series5G in India. Starting at Rs. 37,999, this series promises next-gen innovations accessible through Croma's extensive network of over 560 stores in more than 200 cities.

The launch event took place at Vegas Mall, Dwarka, showcasing the smartphones exclusively for Croma's pre-booking customers. Attendees, including tech enthusiasts and influencers, had the opportunity to experience the phone's standout features, such as the impressive 50MP 3.5x telephoto camera and Ultra-Clear 4K HDR video capabilities.

Highlighted by tech influencers, the Reno14 Series5G is celebrated for its travel-friendly and lightweight design. Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8450 processor, it combines performance with stylish colors like Forest Green and Pearl White. Available in all Croma stores, customers are invited to explore its features firsthand.