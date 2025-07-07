Left Menu

OPPO and Croma Launch Reno14 Series5G in India with Exclusive Experience

OPPO and Croma join forces to launch the OPPO Reno14 Series5G smartphones in India. This partnership blends advanced technology and expansive retail reach, offering exclusive in-store experiences. Unveiled at a vibrant event, the series promises innovative photography features and sleek designs, targeting creators, travelers, and tech enthusiasts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-07-2025 16:54 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 16:54 IST
From right to left Duke, Retail Head-Oppo, Arshdeep Singh Sandhu, Zonal Head Delhi NCR-Croma, Jaspreet Singh, Product Expert-Oppo India. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a groundbreaking collaboration, technology leader OPPO and renowned Indian electronics retailer Croma have unveiled the OPPO Reno14 Series5G in India. Starting at Rs. 37,999, this series promises next-gen innovations accessible through Croma's extensive network of over 560 stores in more than 200 cities.

The launch event took place at Vegas Mall, Dwarka, showcasing the smartphones exclusively for Croma's pre-booking customers. Attendees, including tech enthusiasts and influencers, had the opportunity to experience the phone's standout features, such as the impressive 50MP 3.5x telephoto camera and Ultra-Clear 4K HDR video capabilities.

Highlighted by tech influencers, the Reno14 Series5G is celebrated for its travel-friendly and lightweight design. Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8450 processor, it combines performance with stylish colors like Forest Green and Pearl White. Available in all Croma stores, customers are invited to explore its features firsthand.

