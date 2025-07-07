Smile Train India Launches Groundbreaking Picture Book Series to Empower Kids

Smile Train India, a leading NGO focused on cleft conditions, has debuted a groundbreaking five-part picture book series at the Kiran Nadar Museum of Art in New Delhi. This series aims to cultivate a more inclusive society by offering early education on cleft conditions through engaging storytelling.

The event was graced by notable figures in education and psychology, highlighting Smile Train's strategic step to foster empathy and normalize facial differences among children. Authored by celebrated writer Mamta Nainy, each picture book in the series employs imaginative narratives to stimulate conversation and reflection on identity and self-worth.

Smile Train's Senior Vice President Mamta Carroll emphasized the project's core mission of challenging societal perceptions and encouraging emotional resilience. The books will be distributed through the 'Smiles and Beyond - ABCs of Change' school program, featuring interactive reader sessions and collaborations with education stakeholders to enhance the initiative's reach and efficacy nationwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)