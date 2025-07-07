Left Menu

Kaladan Project Set to Transform Northeast Trade by 2027

The Kaladan Multimodal Transit Transport Project will cut 700 km off the journey between Aizawl and Kolkata by 2027. This project, backed by India and Myanmar, entails the operationalization of Sittwe Port and the development of inland routes, bolstering India's Northeast as a trade hub.

Updated: 07-07-2025 17:36 IST
  • India

Union Shipping Minister Sarbananda Sonowal announced that the Kaladan project between India and Myanmar, designed to reduce the Northeast's isolation from the rest of the country, will be fully operational by 2027.

He stated that the new route will trim 700 kilometers off the distance from Aizawl to Kolkata. "The Sittwe port in Myanmar is set, and we're continuing work on the road link to Aizawl," he added during a press conference.

The Kaladan Multimodal Transit Transport Project represents a bilateral effort to enhance cargo transit from India's eastern ports to Myanmar and the Northeast, ushering in a possible economic revival for India's Northeast and serving as a business conduit for South Asia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

