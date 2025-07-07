Kaladan Project Set to Transform Northeast Trade by 2027

Union Shipping Minister Sarbananda Sonowal announced that the Kaladan project between India and Myanmar, designed to reduce the Northeast's isolation from the rest of the country, will be fully operational by 2027.

He stated that the new route will trim 700 kilometers off the distance from Aizawl to Kolkata. "The Sittwe port in Myanmar is set, and we're continuing work on the road link to Aizawl," he added during a press conference.

The Kaladan Multimodal Transit Transport Project represents a bilateral effort to enhance cargo transit from India's eastern ports to Myanmar and the Northeast, ushering in a possible economic revival for India's Northeast and serving as a business conduit for South Asia.

