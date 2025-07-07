Amazon Boosts Regional Presence with 30 New Delivery Stations

Amazon India is amplifying its regional presence with a strategic rollout of over 30 new delivery stations within Tier II and III cities, including key areas such as Nagpur, Panchkula, Howrah, and Indore. These additions bolster the e-commerce giant's network of 2,000 delivery centres already established across the nation.

The initiative aligns with Amazon's vision to offer the widest product selection with the swiftest delivery options to all Indians. Abhinav Singh, Vice President of Operations at Amazon India, emphasized the company's long-term commitment to scale and speed, backed by a substantial Rs 2,000 crore investment announced recently.

This expansion is set to enhance delivery efficiency, promising faster same-day and next-day delivery services not only within the new locations but also extending benefits to surrounding areas, thereby reinforcing Amazon's logistical footprint across the country.