Tragedy Strikes as MUV Crash Claims Three Lives in Madhya Pradesh

A tragic accident in Madhya Pradesh's Shahdol district resulted in the deaths of three women and injuries to 15 others, including children, when their vehicle crashed into a tree after the driver fell asleep. The group was returning to Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh, from Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh.

Updated: 07-07-2025 20:42 IST
  • Country:
  • India

An early morning accident in Madhya Pradesh's Shahdol district claimed the lives of three women and left 15 others injured when their multi-utility vehicle (MUV) crashed into a tree on Monday. The driver reportedly fell asleep at the wheel, leading to the devastating incident around 5 am near Jora village.

The vehicle, carrying 20 people primarily comprised of women and children, bore Chhattisgarh registration and was returning to Bilaspur after a visit to Ayodhya. Beohari police station officials have identified the deceased women as Gayatri Kawar, Malti Patel, and Indira Bai. Of the injured, four critically hurt individuals have been transferred to Shahdol Medical College following initial treatment.

The sole male occupant and driver, who had lost consciousness at the wheel, is receiving medical attention for his injuries. Authorities have alerted the families of the victims, who are en route, and arranged for the injured to be transported to hospitals using ambulances and police vehicles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

