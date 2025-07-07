Left Menu

Safety Concerns Raised After Children Injured in School Van Incident

Two children were injured when they fell from a speeding school van in Ambernath. The van continued driving despite the fall. Action is being taken under various legal frameworks. Authorities stress the importance of adhering to safety regulations and urge parents to choose proper transport services.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane/Mumbai | Updated: 07-07-2025 20:44 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 20:44 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a disturbing event in Ambernath, Thane district, two children were injured after falling from a school van when its rear door unexpectedly swung open. Despite the incident, the driver failed to stop, prompting outrage and calls for stricter regulation enforcement.

The Regional Transport Office (RTO) is investigating the incident to decide on suitable penalties for the van operator under the School Bus Rules, 2011, and the Motor Vehicles Act. The detained driver faces serious charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and MV Act as calls grow to prioritize student safety.

Transport safety advocate Anil Garg emphasized the need for rigorous enforcement of vehicle safety standards, highlighting the risks of illegal transportation means. Authorities await further action results as the community demands stricter adherence to transportation laws for student safety.

