Chaos on the Pitch: Messi's Unexpected Tumble in Puerto Rico

Lionel Messi was unexpectedly pulled to the ground by a fan and security guard during a friendly match in Puerto Rico. Despite the incident, Messi was unharmed and continued playing. The match saw Inter Miami win 2-1 against Independiente del Valle. The event was rescheduled from an earlier date.

27-02-2026 23:21 IST
Lionel Messi

Soccer superstar Lionel Messi found himself at the center of a chaotic scene as a fan dashed onto the field, causing an unexpected fall during Inter Miami's friendly match in Puerto Rico.

The incident unfolded when a fervent supporter reached the center circle of the pitch, wrapping their arms around Messi's waist, leading to both being toppled by an oncoming security guard. Fortunately, Messi emerged unscathed, quickly righting himself and continuing with the match.

Originally postponed due to Messi's earlier leg discomfort, the game concluded with Inter Miami securing a 2-1 victory over Independiente del Valle, with goals from Santiago Morales and Messi himself. This match was part of the MLS team's pre-season preparations before their next game against Orlando City.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Capitalist incentives could push AI toward catastrophic outcomes

AI becomes academic lifeline for remote university students

Is perceived usefulness the real reason students adopt AI chatbots?

Innovation or inequality?: The social cost of sidewalk robots

