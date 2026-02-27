Chaos on the Pitch: Messi's Unexpected Tumble in Puerto Rico

Soccer superstar Lionel Messi found himself at the center of a chaotic scene as a fan dashed onto the field, causing an unexpected fall during Inter Miami's friendly match in Puerto Rico.

The incident unfolded when a fervent supporter reached the center circle of the pitch, wrapping their arms around Messi's waist, leading to both being toppled by an oncoming security guard. Fortunately, Messi emerged unscathed, quickly righting himself and continuing with the match.

Originally postponed due to Messi's earlier leg discomfort, the game concluded with Inter Miami securing a 2-1 victory over Independiente del Valle, with goals from Santiago Morales and Messi himself. This match was part of the MLS team's pre-season preparations before their next game against Orlando City.

(With inputs from agencies.)