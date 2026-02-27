South Korea Unlocks Google Maps: A Major Shift in Digital Cartography Policy

In a pivotal policy shift, South Korea will allow Google to access high-precision map data, after years of security-related restrictions. Strict conditions will be imposed to ensure sensitive sites remain protected and certain data like longitude and latitude are restricted, according to the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport.

The landmark decision could reshape the country's digital map market, currently dominated by local giants Naver and Kakao, who might face increased competition from the U.S. tech titan. The approval also meets American demands for fairer conditions for its companies in South Korea.

Google Vice President Cris Turner expressed optimism about the collaboration, while critics, like geography professor Choi Jin-mu, warn of potential monopolistic control. Meanwhile, U.S. stakeholders, including AMCHAM Chairman James Kim, commend the decision as a step toward innovation and market openness.

(With inputs from agencies.)