South Korea Unlocks Google Maps: A Major Shift in Digital Cartography Policy

South Korea has authorized the export of high-precision map data to overseas servers, allowing for a fully functional Google Maps. The decision comes with strict security conditions to blur sensitive sites and restrict certain data. This move could impact local firms like Naver and Kakao and addresses U.S. concerns of discrimination against its tech companies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-02-2026 13:33 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 13:33 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a pivotal policy shift, South Korea will allow Google to access high-precision map data, after years of security-related restrictions. Strict conditions will be imposed to ensure sensitive sites remain protected and certain data like longitude and latitude are restricted, according to the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport.

The landmark decision could reshape the country's digital map market, currently dominated by local giants Naver and Kakao, who might face increased competition from the U.S. tech titan. The approval also meets American demands for fairer conditions for its companies in South Korea.

Google Vice President Cris Turner expressed optimism about the collaboration, while critics, like geography professor Choi Jin-mu, warn of potential monopolistic control. Meanwhile, U.S. stakeholders, including AMCHAM Chairman James Kim, commend the decision as a step toward innovation and market openness.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Rwanda’s Energy Revolution Lights Homes While Emissions Quietly Rise

Why Children in Northern Rwanda Are Still Stunted Despite Green Fields

Germany’s Flood Risk Grows as Development Spreads into Hazard Zones

Unequal Laws and Weak Enforcement Still Limit Women’s Work Opportunities

