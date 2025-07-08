US Extends Tariff Suspension, Easing Pressure on India As Trade Talks Advance

The United States has prolonged the suspension of its reciprocal tariffs, initially set for April 2, until August 1. This maneuver alleviates pressure on Indian exporters and creates an opportunity for New Delhi and Washington to settle unresolved matters in pursuit of an interim trade agreement.

India, engaged in trade negotiations with the US, notably did not receive a tariff letter from the Trump administration, unlike numerous other nations. The White House announced this decision based on input from senior officials, emphasizing the necessity of prolonging the suspension, which was due to expire on July 9.

Exporters and trade experts in India view this extension as evidence of the US's willingness to engage constructively with trading partners. The development grants India additional time to finalize a bilateral trade agreement, potentially conferring a comparative advantage if successful.