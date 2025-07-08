ADB Unveils Regional Peer Network to Fast-Track Universal Health Coverage in Asia-Pacific

In a landmark move to strengthen healthcare systems and advance equitable access to essential health services, the Asian Development Bank (ADB) has launched a new initiative—the Universal Health Coverage Practitioners and Experts Knowledge Exchange and Resources (UHC PEERS). The announcement was made by ADB President Masato Kanda during the high-profile INSPIRE Health Systems in Asia and the Pacific Forum, a five-day regional gathering focused on inclusive, sustainable, and resilient health systems.

With over 25 developing member countries in attendance—including health ministers from nine nations—the forum served as a platform for launching UHC PEERS and reinforcing regional cooperation in health system strengthening.

“Achieving universal health coverage is not something that we can delay further,” said President Kanda. “It is within our reach if we work together to build a region where everyone, everywhere, has access to the care they need, without financial hardship.”

UHC PEERS: Bridging the Gaps in Regional Health Collaboration

The UHC PEERS initiative fills a critical void in Asia-Pacific’s health ecosystem by offering a structured platform for peer-to-peer learning. Countries will be able to share successful strategies, innovations, and policy reforms to extend health coverage, especially to underserved and remote populations.

Key focus areas of UHC PEERS include:

Health financing reforms

Service delivery innovation

Expansion of coverage to vulnerable groups

Integration of private healthcare providers

Sustainable health financing mechanisms

The network is designed to complement existing platforms such as the UHC Knowledge Hub in Tokyo, creating a wider framework of knowledge exchange to help countries scale tested approaches while avoiding costly mistakes.

With over 1 billion people in the Asia-Pacific region still lacking access to basic healthcare, and millions facing financial hardship due to out-of-pocket medical costs, UHC PEERS is a timely and necessary initiative to address systemic inequities.

Economic Rationale for Health Investment

President Kanda also made a strong economic case for investing in health, citing evidence that each $1 invested in primary healthcare can yield up to $10 in economic growth. This framing aligns UHC with broader development goals, underlining its importance not only as a moral imperative but also as a driver of economic productivity and resilience.

As the region grapples with the dual burden of noncommunicable diseases and infectious diseases, compounded by aging populations and pandemic risks, UHC is increasingly viewed as foundational to socioeconomic stability.

INSPIRE Forum: A Broader Vision for Resilient Health Systems

The UHC PEERS launch is one component of the broader INSPIRE Health Systems Forum, hosted by the ADB as part of its expanding commitment to regional health engagement. The five-day event focuses on:

Pandemic preparedness

Health systems resilience

Innovative health financing

Ministerial dialogue and country showcases

By assembling decision-makers, practitioners, and private sector partners, the forum aims to document best practices that will inform ADB’s future health programming and support the development of stronger, more responsive health infrastructure across the region.

“Universal health coverage lies at the heart of resilient, sustainable, and inclusive development,” Kanda reiterated.

Looking Ahead: A Blueprint for Regional Solidarity in Health

The launch of UHC PEERS marks a strategic shift in regional health policy from siloed efforts to collaborative knowledge-building. By fostering a culture of shared learning and evidence-driven policymaking, the network promises to elevate the standard of care, reduce duplication of efforts, and help nations fast-track their UHC targets.

As Asia and the Pacific confront increasingly complex health challenges, the UHC PEERS network provides a practical and hopeful framework for ensuring that quality healthcare becomes a right—not a privilege—for all.