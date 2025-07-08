Left Menu

KRBL Ltd Ventures Into Health-Conscious Edible Oils Market

KRBL Ltd, renowned for its India Gate brand, has expanded into the edible oils market, introducing the 'India Gate Uplife' range. Aiming at health-conscious consumers, the company launched two variants, Gut Pro and Lite, targeting gut health and weight management. KRBL seeks to dominate the growing sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-07-2025 14:55 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 14:55 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
KRBL Ltd, a prominent player in the basmati rice market with its India Gate brand, has made a strategic move into the health-oriented edible oils sector. The company launched its 'India Gate Uplife' range, featuring two variants: Gut Pro and Lite, aimed at capturing the attention of health-conscious consumers.

The new edible oil products, priced slightly above the market leader Saffola, aim to deliver additional value by focusing on gut health and weight management. Gut Pro combines 80% rice bran oil with 20% refined soybean oil, while Lite consists of 80% rice bran oil and 20% refined sunflower oil.

With a goal to achieve Rs 200-300 crore revenue within three years, KRBL has positioned itself as a premium brand in the blended oils category. The company's business strategy involves expanding market presence and introducing more functional, nutritional food products targeting younger consumers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

