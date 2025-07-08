Tragic Tarmac Incident Halts Bergamo Flights

In a shocking development, Bergamo-Orio al Serio airport in northern Italy halted all flights due to a serious runway incident reported on Tuesday morning.

According to SACBO, the authority managing the airport, the suspension came at 10:20 am local time after 'a problem that occurred on the taxiway,' leading to an urgent investigation.

Local media, including Corriere della Sera newspaper, cited officials saying that an individual seemingly ran onto the tarmac and got sucked into the engine of a departing plane. Calls to the airport authority's headquarters for further information remained unanswered.