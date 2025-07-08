Left Menu

Tragic Tarmac Incident Halts Bergamo Flights

Flights at Bergamo-Orio al Serio airport in northern Italy were suspended following a runway incident. Local media report that an individual ran onto the tarmac and was pulled into an aircraft engine. The airport authority, SACBO, confirmed the event and has launched an investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rome | Updated: 08-07-2025 17:24 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 17:24 IST
  • Country:
  • Italy

In a shocking development, Bergamo-Orio al Serio airport in northern Italy halted all flights due to a serious runway incident reported on Tuesday morning.

According to SACBO, the authority managing the airport, the suspension came at 10:20 am local time after 'a problem that occurred on the taxiway,' leading to an urgent investigation.

Local media, including Corriere della Sera newspaper, cited officials saying that an individual seemingly ran onto the tarmac and got sucked into the engine of a departing plane. Calls to the airport authority's headquarters for further information remained unanswered.

