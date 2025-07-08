Left Menu

DGCA to Tackle Soaring Airfare Amid Safety Concerns After Ahmedabad Crash

India's aviation watchdog, DGCA, is devising a strategy to curb soaring airfare witnessed after significant events such as the Maha Kumbh and Pahalgam terror attack. Amidst ongoing investigations into the Ahmedabad crash, safety and pricing issues were prioritized during the recent parliamentary panel discussion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-07-2025 18:43 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 18:43 IST
DGCA to Tackle Soaring Airfare Amid Safety Concerns After Ahmedabad Crash
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India's aviation regulatory body, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), is taking steps to address the recent surge in air ticket prices. This move follows notable price hikes during the Maha Kumbh and after the Pahalgam terror attack. The issue was a key point of discussion at a parliamentary panel meeting focused on aviation safety, particularly in light of the recent Ahmedabad plane crash.

Air India CEO Campbell Wilson has committed to retrofitting the airline's fleet within two years to improve passenger comfort and enhance flight safety. The June 12 crash of an Air India Boeing 787 Dreamliner, which tragically claimed the lives of nearly all passengers, has intensified scrutiny on air safety protocols.

Members of the parliamentary committee, led by Congress MP K C Venugopal, have requested an audit of the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security to prevent further operational safety incidents. The DGCA is expected to develop new guidelines to moderate the steep increases in airfare, emphasizing passenger welfare as a priority in the evolving discussions.

TRENDING

1
Trade Tensions and Market Reactions: Navigating Uncertainty

Trade Tensions and Market Reactions: Navigating Uncertainty

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: India and Cuba Collaborate on Key Sectors

Strengthening Ties: India and Cuba Collaborate on Key Sectors

 Global
3
Texas Floods: Camp Mystic's Heartbreaking Tragedy

Texas Floods: Camp Mystic's Heartbreaking Tragedy

 Global
4
Trump Dismisses Musk's 'America Party' as a Misguided Venture

Trump Dismisses Musk's 'America Party' as a Misguided Venture

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How traditional food markets support sustainable city tourism and reduce carbon footprints

ESG reforms drive financial inclusion in emerging economies

How AI is reshaping daily healthcare experiences for disabled users

Institutional failures blocking water access in low-income urban areas

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025