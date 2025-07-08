Left Menu

CHEMEXCIL Urges Compliance With Data Submission Mandate

The chemicals exporters body, CHEMEXCIL, encouraged industry players to submit data on the ChemIndia portal as per a government mandate. Non-compliance is considered a legal violation. To raise awareness, a workshop was held in Mumbai, educating 115 delegates about compliance and data submission processes.

On Tuesday, CHEMEXCIL, the chemicals exporters' body, urged industry players to provide data to the ChemIndia web portal, in accordance with a government directive.

Since February, the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers has required most chemical and petrochemical entities in India to register their data on the portal. CHEMEXCIL emphasized that ignoring this mandate violates the Collection of Statistics Act, 2008, amended by the Jan Vishwas Act of 2023.

To facilitate compliance, CHEMEXCIL organized a workshop in Mumbai on July 7, aiming to inform industry stakeholders about data submission. The event saw participation from 115 delegates, including exporters and manufacturers. Director General Raghuveer Kini highlighted how this initiative would improve regulatory processes and transparency in the chemical sector.

