Left Menu

Boosting Employment: ELI Scheme Set to Revolutionize Job Market

The Employment Linked Incentive (ELI) scheme, with an investment of Rs one lakh crore, aims to create 3.5 crore jobs over two years. Effective from August 2025, this program, focused on the manufacturing sector, provides financial incentives to both employers and employees.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 08-07-2025 18:49 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 18:49 IST
Boosting Employment: ELI Scheme Set to Revolutionize Job Market
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The government has launched the Employment Linked Incentive (ELI) scheme as part of the 2024-25 budget with an ambitious outlay of Rs one lakh crore. The initiative aims to foster job creation and ensure social security benefits, according to an announcement by the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) on Tuesday.

According to Randhir Kumar, Regional PF Commissioner-I, the scheme intends to incentivize the creation of 3.5 crore jobs over two years, starting from August 1, 2025, and extending through July 31, 2027. Notably, 1.92 crore of these positions are earmarked for first-time workforce entrants.

The program emphasizes the manufacturing sector, requiring establishments to register with the EPFO to benefit. First-time employees can receive up to Rs 15,000 annually, while employers could earn Rs 3,000 monthly for each new sustained job. For those in manufacturing, benefits will be extended by an additional two years.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trade Tensions and Market Reactions: Navigating Uncertainty

Trade Tensions and Market Reactions: Navigating Uncertainty

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: India and Cuba Collaborate on Key Sectors

Strengthening Ties: India and Cuba Collaborate on Key Sectors

 Global
3
Texas Floods: Camp Mystic's Heartbreaking Tragedy

Texas Floods: Camp Mystic's Heartbreaking Tragedy

 Global
4
Trump Dismisses Musk's 'America Party' as a Misguided Venture

Trump Dismisses Musk's 'America Party' as a Misguided Venture

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How traditional food markets support sustainable city tourism and reduce carbon footprints

ESG reforms drive financial inclusion in emerging economies

How AI is reshaping daily healthcare experiences for disabled users

Institutional failures blocking water access in low-income urban areas

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025