Uttar Pradesh Hosts First Excise Investors Summit to Boost Economy

The Uttar Pradesh Excise Department is making strides to enhance the state's economic landscape by organizing its inaugural Investors Summit in Lucknow on Wednesday. Excise Minister Nitin Agrawal announced that this landmark event has attracted investors from various parts of the country and international community representatives.

The one-day summit is a significant move under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's ambitious plan to transform Uttar Pradesh into a one-trillion-dollar economy. Agrawal detailed that investors, categorized based on their MOU status, will participate in discussions and sign new agreements.

Presentations at the summit will outline the state's forward-thinking investment policies, aiming to nurture innovation, forge business partnerships, and create new opportunities. Previously, Uttar Pradesh has been a beacon for investment, drawing approximately Rs 4.12 lakh crore from diverse sources between 2017 and 2022, reinforcing its status as an investment hub.