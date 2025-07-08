Blaze Beyond Borders: Marseille's Fiery Siege

On Tuesday, a fast-moving wildfire reached the outskirts of Marseille, causing chaos as residents were advised to stay indoors and nearby Marseille airport shuttered operations. Firefighters, supported by helicopters and aircraft, managed to control the blaze by evening, although predictions of strong winds raised fears of further spread.

With winds reaching 70 kph, the city center was overwhelmed by smoke, described as "apocalyptic" by Monique Baillard, a resident of Les Pennes-Mirabeau. The fire has already scorched 700 hectares, affecting around 20 buildings, but thanks to the efforts of over 700 firefighters, hundreds of homes were saved without any reported fatalities.

The wildfire in Marseille is part of a troubling pattern across Mediterranean countries, where climate change is believed to be increasing the frequency and intensity of such events. As temperatures soar across Europe, fires also rage in northeastern Spain and Greece, further underlining the continental crisis.