Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating Crash

Anticipation mounts as a preliminary report on the Air India jetliner crash, which claimed 260 lives in June, is expected for release by Friday. This document might unveil critical early insights into the tragedy, recognized as the world's deadliest aviation disaster in the past decade.

The ill-fated London-bound Boeing 787 Dreamliner crashed shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad, causing a significant loss of life. The investigation, spearheaded by India's Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau, now centers around the movement of engine fuel control switches, with findings from the flight and voice data recorders pointing to potential issues.

Adding a layer of oversight, the UN's International Civil Aviation Organization has been granted observer status following an initial denial. This move comes amid increasing scrutiny of India's civil aviation safety, with further discussions slated by Indian lawmakers to address concerns and development goals within the sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)