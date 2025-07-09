Tanishq's Dazzling Return to Paris: A Harmonious Fusion with Rahul Mishra

Bangalore's Tanishq, India's premier jewellery brand, returned to Paris Couture Week for the third time, once more partnering with acclaimed Indian designer Rahul Mishra. This collaboration showcased Tanishq's dedication to innovative design and global influence, epitomized by a collection that married the elegance of natural diamonds with Mishra's fashion sensibilities.

The collection featured a dazzling array of precious gemstones, including rare orange sapphires, tanzanites, and emeralds, all curated to create bold, intricate jewellery pieces that serve as wearable art. The show celebrated the seven stages of love, integrating these themes into shimmering couture pieces that stood as a testament to the fusion of fashion and fine jewellery.

Pelki Tshering of Tanishq highlighted the brand's commitment to crafting jewellery that transcends cultural boundaries, while Revathi Kant emphasized the collection's celebration of confident, creative individuality. Mishra recognized the collaboration as a powerful testament to India's rich artistic heritage and its global potential, continuing his mission to champion sustainable and mindful luxury.

(With inputs from agencies.)