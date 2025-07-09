Indian Kudo Team Triumphs at World Cup in Bulgaria

In a remarkable display of skill and determination, a 60-member team from Kudo India proudly represented the country at the World Cup of Japanese mixed combat sports, hosted in Burgas, Bulgaria, on May 5th and 6th, 2025.

Head Coach Hanshi Mehul Vora and Renshi Vispy Kharadi led the squad, with support from Kudo India Chairman and Bollywood star Shihan Akshay Kumar. The Indian athletes performed admirably, securing multiple medals and showcasing the nation's capabilities.

The competitors stood out amongst participants from 30 nations and over 500 challengers. Gold winners included Rudrani Patel from Rajasthan and Pema Thakur from Himachal Pradesh, while several others returned with silver and bronze, adding to the country's pride.

