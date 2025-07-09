Left Menu

Indian Kudo Team Triumphs at World Cup in Bulgaria

The Indian Kudo contingent showcased exemplary talent, winning multiple medals at the Kudo Japanese mixed combat sports World Cup in Bulgaria. Led by Hanshi Mehul Vora and Renshi Vispy Kharadi, and under Shihan Akshay Kumar, the team highlighted India's prowess and dedication on the world stage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad (Gujarat) | Updated: 09-07-2025 13:19 IST | Created: 09-07-2025 13:19 IST
Indian Kudo Team Triumphs at World Cup in Bulgaria
Team India Shines at Kudo Japanese mixed combat sport World Cup in Bulgaria. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a remarkable display of skill and determination, a 60-member team from Kudo India proudly represented the country at the World Cup of Japanese mixed combat sports, hosted in Burgas, Bulgaria, on May 5th and 6th, 2025.

Head Coach Hanshi Mehul Vora and Renshi Vispy Kharadi led the squad, with support from Kudo India Chairman and Bollywood star Shihan Akshay Kumar. The Indian athletes performed admirably, securing multiple medals and showcasing the nation's capabilities.

The competitors stood out amongst participants from 30 nations and over 500 challengers. Gold winners included Rudrani Patel from Rajasthan and Pema Thakur from Himachal Pradesh, while several others returned with silver and bronze, adding to the country's pride.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
South Korea and US: Racing Against the Tariff Clock

South Korea and US: Racing Against the Tariff Clock

 Global
2
Trump-Netanyahu Talks: A New Dawn for Gaza Peace?

Trump-Netanyahu Talks: A New Dawn for Gaza Peace?

 Global
3
Trump's Shift: More Weapons for Ukraine Amid Rising Tensions

Trump's Shift: More Weapons for Ukraine Amid Rising Tensions

 United States
4
Trump's Sanctions Strategy: Hopeful Rhetoric Towards Iran

Trump's Sanctions Strategy: Hopeful Rhetoric Towards Iran

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Artificial General Intelligence Could Reshape Global Power and Trigger New Rivalries

From Carbon Growth to Reduction: U.S. Public Spending’s Emissions Transformation

The World Bank's Call for Open Markets to Protect Food Systems in a Warmer World

Trade’s Emissions Paradox: How Global Commerce Cuts CO₂ but Raises Air Pollution

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025