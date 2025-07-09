Left Menu

Dr. Shashi Tharoor Illuminates India's Democratic Milestones at Oxford

Dr. Shashi Tharoor, a Member of Parliament in India, delivered profound insights on India's democratic evolution and constitutional legacy during a series of lectures at Oxford, organized by O.P. Jindal Global University. The events covered India's rich historical context, challenges facing democracy, and visionary aspirations for 2047, India's centennial independence year.

Shashi Tharoor Speaks about India's Values, Democracy and Civilization at Oxford Lectures organized by O.P. Jindal Global University. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

During a series of distinguished lectures in the UK, Dr. Shashi Tharoor, India's Member of Parliament, offered a deep dive into the evolution of India's constitutional democracy and its historical lessons. He emphasized India's enduring significance in protecting rights and freedoms while addressing challenges ahead as the nation approaches 100 years of independence in 2047.

Hosting the lectures at the University College, Oxford, Dr. Tharoor engaged the audience with a talk titled "An Immemorial Civilization: Lessons from India, Lessons for India," exploring 2,500 years of Indian history marked by religious tolerance and non-violence, which shape modern-day social justice.

At the Inner Temple, the public lecture, "India at 2047: The Future of the World's Largest Democracy," discussed India's democratic resilience and its institutional challenges. The event, part of O.P. Jindal Global University's initiative, included insights from over leaders like Chancellor Naveen Jindal and Professor C. Raj Kumar on education, economy, entrepreneurship, energy, and equality.

(With inputs from agencies.)

