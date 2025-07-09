Dr. Shashi Tharoor Illuminates India's Democratic Milestones at Oxford

During a series of distinguished lectures in the UK, Dr. Shashi Tharoor, India's Member of Parliament, offered a deep dive into the evolution of India's constitutional democracy and its historical lessons. He emphasized India's enduring significance in protecting rights and freedoms while addressing challenges ahead as the nation approaches 100 years of independence in 2047.

Hosting the lectures at the University College, Oxford, Dr. Tharoor engaged the audience with a talk titled "An Immemorial Civilization: Lessons from India, Lessons for India," exploring 2,500 years of Indian history marked by religious tolerance and non-violence, which shape modern-day social justice.

At the Inner Temple, the public lecture, "India at 2047: The Future of the World's Largest Democracy," discussed India's democratic resilience and its institutional challenges. The event, part of O.P. Jindal Global University's initiative, included insights from over leaders like Chancellor Naveen Jindal and Professor C. Raj Kumar on education, economy, entrepreneurship, energy, and equality.

