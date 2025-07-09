Left Menu

Anthem Biosciences Sets IPO Price Band as Expansion Plans Unfold

Anthem Biosciences announces an IPO price range of Rs 540-570, aiming to raise Rs 3,395 crore solely through an offer-for-sale. Revenue grew 30%, reaching Rs 1,844 crore. Anthem focuses on innovation-driven CRDMO activities and plans substantial capacity expansion. Listed peers include Sai Life Sciences and Divi's Laboratories.

Updated: 09-07-2025 13:45 IST
Anthem Biosciences has announced a price band of Rs 540-570 per share for its forthcoming Rs 3,395-crore initial public offering (IPO), planned to open for public subscription from July 14-16. This move values the company at over Rs 31,800 crore at the upper end of the spectrum.

The IPO, scheduled entirely as an offer-for-sale, implies that the proceeds will benefit existing shareholders without adding any direct funds to the company's coffers. Anthem specializes in contract research and manufacturing operations, producing complex, fermentation-based pharmaceutical ingredients.

The company is aggressively expanding its manufacturing capacities in India, with new facilities expected to be operational by F26. Anthem's financial performance saw a 30% revenue growth in FY25, while its shares are set to debut on the BSE and NSE by July 21.

