Rishi Sunak Returns to Banking: From Downing Street to Goldman

Former British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has made a notable return to the financial sector, taking on the role of Senior Adviser at Goldman Sachs. Sunak intends to donate his earnings from this position to a newly established education charity with his wife, Akshata Murty.

The appointment comes after a mandatory cooling-off period since his political role ended following a general election defeat. The UK Advisory Committee on Business Appointments approved the move with stipulations to ensure no government secrets could be compromised, especially concerning privileged information from his term as Prime Minister.

Goldman Sachs confirmed that Sunak's responsibilities would not involve lobbying and emphasized his role in providing strategic advice. Sunak's return to the banking world marks a significant transition from his political career, where he held the position of Chancellor of the Exchequer before becoming the UK's first Indian-origin Prime Minister.

