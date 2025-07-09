Rishi Sunak Returns to Banking: From Downing Street to Goldman
Former UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has joined Goldman Sachs as a Senior Adviser, with plans to donate his earnings to an education charity. The UK Advisory Committee approved the role with conditions to prevent conflicts with his former government position.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Former British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has made a notable return to the financial sector, taking on the role of Senior Adviser at Goldman Sachs. Sunak intends to donate his earnings from this position to a newly established education charity with his wife, Akshata Murty.
The appointment comes after a mandatory cooling-off period since his political role ended following a general election defeat. The UK Advisory Committee on Business Appointments approved the move with stipulations to ensure no government secrets could be compromised, especially concerning privileged information from his term as Prime Minister.
Goldman Sachs confirmed that Sunak's responsibilities would not involve lobbying and emphasized his role in providing strategic advice. Sunak's return to the banking world marks a significant transition from his political career, where he held the position of Chancellor of the Exchequer before becoming the UK's first Indian-origin Prime Minister.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Rishi
- Sunak
- Goldman Sachs
- banking
- education
- charity
- UK government
- politics
- Prime Minister
- adviser
ALSO READ
Revolutionizing Education: Gujarat's Unprecedented School Initiative
Vice President Dhankhar Visits Nainital: Honoring Legacy and Celebrating Education
Governor Anandiben Patel Advocates Educational Reforms for National Development
Northeast's Transformation Under Modi: A New Era in Education and Development
National Education Policy: A Civilisational Renaissance and Nation-Building Mission