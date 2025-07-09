Transport Strike Halts Tourist Taxi Services Between Assam and Meghalaya

Tourist taxi services between Assam and Meghalaya came to a standstill on Wednesday, following a nationwide 'chakka jam' initiated by central trade unions and national federations. The All Khasi Meghalaya Tourist Taxi Association (AKMTTA) had declared that no tourist taxis would operate from Meghalaya to Guwahati or any other parts of Assam in solidarity with the strike, which was held on July 9.

The 24-hour protest aimed at highlighting several critical demands impacting transport workers across the nation. Among the demands were the withdrawal of the Motor Vehicle Reforms Act 2019, the removal of the 'Hit and Run' clause under Article 106(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), a halt to satellite-based toll collection, and the protection of transport workers' rights. Other demands included an end to excessive fines, simplified pollution certificate procedures, and the provision of basic amenities for transport workers along highways.

The AKMTTA, in a statement, noted that its Assam counterparts informed them of the strict enforcement of the strike. For safety reasons, all affiliated taxi groups in Meghalaya suspended trips to Assam. The association urged taxi drivers to refrain from overcharging passengers, particularly for short trips to Jorabat along the interstate border, and called for ethical conduct. They expressed regret for the inconvenience and asked for public understanding. Normal taxi operations are expected to resume on Thursday.

(With inputs from agencies.)