Western Coalfields Limited: Nagpur's Taxpayer Champion
Western Coalfields Limited, a subsidiary of Coal India Limited, has been recognized as the highest taxpayer in the Nagpur region. The company contributed Rs 4,010.49 crore in tax for the financial year 2024-25 and has received this accolade for eight consecutive years.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 09-07-2025 15:37 IST | Created: 09-07-2025 15:37 IST
