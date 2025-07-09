Left Menu

Western Coalfields Limited: Nagpur's Taxpayer Champion

Western Coalfields Limited, a subsidiary of Coal India Limited, has been recognized as the highest taxpayer in the Nagpur region. The company contributed Rs 4,010.49 crore in tax for the financial year 2024-25 and has received this accolade for eight consecutive years.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 09-07-2025 15:37 IST | Created: 09-07-2025 15:37 IST
Western Coalfields Limited: Nagpur's Taxpayer Champion
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Western Coalfields Limited, a subsidiary of the state-operated Coal India Limited, has been distinguished as the highest taxpayer in Nagpur.

The company reported a tax contribution of Rs 4,010.49 crore for the financial year 2024-25, a milestone attributed to both cash payments and input tax credit utilisation.

This marks the eighth consecutive year that Western Coalfields has earned this recognition in the region, highlighting its prominent economic role.

TRENDING

1
South Korea and US: Racing Against the Tariff Clock

South Korea and US: Racing Against the Tariff Clock

 Global
2
Trump-Netanyahu Talks: A New Dawn for Gaza Peace?

Trump-Netanyahu Talks: A New Dawn for Gaza Peace?

 Global
3
Trump's Shift: More Weapons for Ukraine Amid Rising Tensions

Trump's Shift: More Weapons for Ukraine Amid Rising Tensions

 United States
4
Trump's Sanctions Strategy: Hopeful Rhetoric Towards Iran

Trump's Sanctions Strategy: Hopeful Rhetoric Towards Iran

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Artificial General Intelligence Could Reshape Global Power and Trigger New Rivalries

From Carbon Growth to Reduction: U.S. Public Spending’s Emissions Transformation

The World Bank's Call for Open Markets to Protect Food Systems in a Warmer World

Trade’s Emissions Paradox: How Global Commerce Cuts CO₂ but Raises Air Pollution

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025